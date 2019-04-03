Investigation Complete in Dairyland Fire

KENOSHA, WI–The investigation into the arson at Dairyland Greyhound Park is complete. While investigators have not revealed exactly what they uncovered, they say it’s clear that the fire was set intentionally.

Demolition continued on the decommissioned building Wednesday. Flames broke out around 8 PM Tuesday and crews worked late into the night to extinguish the blaze.

Investigators believe that trespassers most likely started the fire as numerous accounts of people breaking into the site have been reportedly for many months if not years.

About 100 firefighters responded to the scene. A new industrial is set to be built on the site for the former dog track that closed in 2009.