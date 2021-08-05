Kenosha Approves More Rental Assistance From Federal CARES Act

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The city of Kenosha has accepted even more federal funds from the CARES Act for rent assistance.

The additional monies add up to nearly 140-thousand dollars which means in total Kenosha received more than 650-thousand dollars total in rent assistance alone.

17th District Alderman David Bogdala told WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha that it’s important that residents who need help know their options.

You can learn more info or apply for assistance on the Racine Kenosha Community Action website.