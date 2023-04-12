Kenosha Fire Officials Enforce Burning Ban

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Fire Department and the city of Kenosha are enforcing a burning ban in the city.

That means any outdoor recreational fires are not allowed due to the dry and windy conditions this week.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources places Kenosha in the very high fire category along most of the rest of the state.

According to a city press release, the Kenosha Fire Department is asking that you do not have recreational fires and will be enforcing this ban until further notice.

Recreational fires or open burns of any kind are not permitted.

Cooking is allowed on an electric grill or commercial grill with charcoal, propane or natural gas but no wood may be used.