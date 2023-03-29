Kenosha Marijuana Ordinance Changes Deferred At Committee

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A proposed city of Kenosha ordinance that would lower fines for first offense marijuana possession has been deferred at committee.

The Public Safety and Welfare Committee voted 3-2 this week on the deferral after concerns were raised by the city’s administration and by the police department.

Fines for first offense marijuana possession would be lower to a dollar with certain exceptions.

However fines for subsequent offenses would remain unchanged.

Critics of the plan also cited concerns over the disparity the proposal would create between jurisdictions.

The committee could take the proposal up once again later this spring.