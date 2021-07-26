Major Pizza Chain to Open Lake County HQ

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (7-26-21)

(Buffalo Grove, IL) A major pizza chain is moving its headquarters into Lake County. Lou Malnati’s says they plan to combine several of their offices into one property in Buffalo Grove. The plan is to have the new HQ up and running by the spring of 2022. While the operation is expected to bring several jobs to the area, the exact amount is currently unclear. The company currently has several locations in Lake County, including the Gurnee area, Lake Forest, Libertyville, Highland Park, Buffalo Grove and Lake Zurich.