More Info On Buffalo Grove Murder

(Buffalo Grove, IL) Police in Buffalo Grove are looking for a person who gunned down a married couple in a condo complex garage.

The incident took place on Sunday evening at the Cambridge on the Lake condominiums. Police say surveillance video shows the suspect, identified as 64-year-old Anatoliy Ermak, following the couple into the complex garage, speaking briefly with the 69-year-old man and the 64-year-old woman…then shooting and killing them both, before fleeing.

There were no signs of forced entry, and the suspect didn’t take anything from the victims. Police say they do believe the suspect targeted the couple.