Police Investigate Two Sunday Shootings-2 Dead

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating two early Sunday morning shootings-on of which was fatal.

The first happened shortly before 2:00 AM when police responded to Las Margaritas on 23rd Avenue and Roosevelt Road.

Reports say officers in the area heard shots and then multiple 911 calls were received.

Four victims suffered gunshot wounds-two died while two remain hospitalized.

No one in custody.

Then just before 6:00 AM Sunday police responded to the 9000 block of Sheridan Road for another separate shooting.

One person was transported to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

There are no suspects in custody for this shooting, which police say is also a very active investigation.

Anyone who has information on either shooting is urged to call the KPD.