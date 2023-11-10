Revived Hard Rock Kenosha Project Passes First Legislative Hurdle

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council held a special meeting last night as a committee of the whole.

The alderpersons and public got their first look at the revived Hard Rock Kenosha Project.

Planned for nearly 60 acres on the west side of I-94 south of Highway K and along the current 122nd Avenue, Hard Rock and the Menominee Tribe plan to build a casino with slots, tables, and a sports book.

Hard Rock says their intention is to also develop a hotel as well as a variety of amenities such as a “Hard Rock Live” on the property.

However Hard Rock also says it’s possible the casino construction and opening could happen first before the other developments depending on market conditions.

The city of Kenosha would receive 3-percent of the casino’s net win-a number which could be revisited and increased over time.

Hard Rock would also make minimum payments and other contributions to the city budget for needed services.

The council voted 12-3 to move the intergovernmental agreement with the Menominee out of committee and on track for passage Nov 20th.

