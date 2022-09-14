Teen Killed in North Chicago Shooting

(North Chicago, IL) A teen is dead, after a shooting in North Chicago. A shots fired call came into North Chicago Police from the 26-hundred block of Spruce Drive at around 10:45 Monday night. When authorities arrived, they found an 18-year-old male gunshot victim in grave condition. The teen was taken to the hospital where he died early Tuesday morning. The victim has not been identified. The Lake County Major Crime Task Force has been called in to assist in the ongoing investigation. There have been no announced arrests.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-14-22)