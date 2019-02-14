Teen Who Allegedly Stabbed Father to Undergo Psych Evaluation

KENOSHA, WI–The Twin Lakes teenager accused of stabbing her father will undergo a psychiatric evaluation. The 14 year old is charged as an adult with attempted homicide but the two sides will not decide how to proceed until the evaluation is complete.

The incident happened on January 13th but evidence later came to light that the girl allegedly planned to kill her father for at least a month before that. The suspect and her parents had an argument the day before the attack over an on-line relationship with someone calling themselves “Dave”, whom she referenced as her fiance.

In her diary she wrote that the on-line beau wanted her to poison her father. Instead the stabbing left him with a laceration across his face. The defense may ask for a waiver of the case into juvenile court. The next hearing in the case is set for late next month.