Tuesday AM Headlines: “Medical Event” Leads to Crashes; Spring Primary Early Voting Begins; Ziminski Trial Delayed Amid “Intimidation” Allegations

words News on digital blue background

A driver suffering a medical event led to several hit and run crashes Monday.

It started around 7:30 AM near Highway 50 and 104th Avenue with the report of several crashes.

A silver sedan reportedly fled the scene, but was followed by one of the involved drivers to a health center where the medical event was detected.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No significant injuries were reported.

The investigation into the crashes continues.

Early voting for the Wisconsin Spring Primary gets underway Tuesday.

In Kenosha, early voting is held in Room 104 of the Downtown Municipal Building Tuesday through Friday this week and Monday through Thursday next week from 8 AM to 4:30 PM and from 8 AM to 5 PM on Friday February 11th.

You can also vote by mail-the deadline to request a ballot is the Thursday before Election Day-February 15th.

One big change from the 2020 election is the lack of ballot drop boxes in the city.

Absentee ballots must be mailed or dropped off at the city clerk’s office.

Early voting times vary by community.

You can get more info here

Jury selection in the Joshua Ziminski case was delayed after the attorney for one of the witnesses set to testify alleged that the defendant tried to intimidate his client.

The attorney informed the court of the incident before proceedings got underway.

Judge Bruce Schroeder ruled that Ziminski be held on an increased bond to 13-thousand dollars.

The alleged incident remains under investigation and a hearing in the case is set for later this month.

Ziminski allegedly fired a shot and lit at least one fire during the Kenosha Riots.