UW regents OK graduate tuition increases at 8 schools

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System regents have approved raising graduate tuition at eight schools and out-of-state undergraduate tuition at six schools.

Resident graduate tuition will increase at Eau Claire, Green Bay, La Crosse, Oshkosh, Parkside, Stevens Point, Stout and Whitewater. Green Bay will see the biggest increase, from $7,793 to $7,996.

Nonresident graduate tuition will increase at all those schools except La Crosse. Green Bay will see the largest jump, from $17,106 to $17,551. Tuition for some specialty graduate programs at La Crosse, Milwaukee, Oshkosh, Parkside and Whitewater also will increase.

Nonresident undergraduate tuition, meanwhile, will increase between 1 percent and 2.92 percent at Green Bay, La Crosse, Milwaukee, Parkside, Stevens Point and Whitewater.

The regents approved the increases Friday.

Resident undergraduate tuition has been frozen since 2013.