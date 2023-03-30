Watch: Kenosha Unified Joins Lawsuit Against Popular Social Media Companies

Source: YouTube

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Unified School Board voted this week to join a lawsuit against several high profile social media companies.

The district was advised by the law firm bringing the class action suit that it had the opportunity to join the proceedings.

The suit alleges that various social media entities such as Facebook, Tik-tok, Snapchat, and YouTube, have “ caused a mental health crisis among children and teenagers that is marked by higher proportions of anxiety, depression, and thoughts of self-harm, all of which severely affect their ability to succeed in school.”

KUSD Superintendent Jeffery Weiss says that the district’s goal is to get funds to help students deal with these issues.

The board voted to join the lawsuit on a 6-1 vote.

The district joins the lawsuit but would not be responsible for any fees or costs if no settlement is reached.