Wisconsin To Open Voluntary Isolation Centers

MADISON, WI (AP)—Wisconsin has not been reporting how many COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, but state health leaders say that hospitals are not yet near capacity.

Still, Gov. Evers announced that the state was opening voluntary isolation centers in Madison and Milwaukee hotels to alleviate the strain on hospitals.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said the Madison hotel can house 137 people and the one in Milwaukee can take 110, but there were no patients yet.

She said the goal is to keep hospital rooms open for when there is an expected surge in patients. The centers are for people with mild symptoms who have no other place to go to isolate themselves and voluntarily want to check in.

They need a referral from a doctor or public health official.