Zoerner Officially Sworn In As Sheriff

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County officially has a new sheriff. David Zoerner was sworn-in at a ceremony Tuesday at the Kenosha County Courthouse.

The oath of office was administered by Judge Bruce Schroeder.

Sheriff Zoerner says that he’s enthusiastic about the job.

Zoerner thanked his family and supporters and expressed appreciation for the law enforcement officers he serves with everyday.

Zoerner replaces former long-time sheriff David Beth who retired at the end of his term.