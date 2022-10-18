License Request Sparks Controversy During Monday’s Common Council Meeting

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Controversy erupted at Monday night’s Kenosha Common Council Meeting after a Kenosha establishment where a fatal shooting happened last year sought a cabaret license.

The Vault on 57th Street Downtown applied for a daily cabaret license for a ticketed event later this month after surrendering their yearly license following the deadly shooting in which one person was killed and more than 70 shots were fired.

Objections to the license came from several alderpersons including 16th district alderperson Dominic Ruffalo.

Ruffalo pointed out the cost of the investigation as well as the large number of officers needed to return the area to order.

The Vault has been mostly operating for private events since the license forfeiture with two other public events authorized on daily cabaret licenses.

Owner Michelle Parham told the council that she’s trying to redeem her businesses’ reputation.

The license was approved on a 10-4 vote.

Watch the meeting here from kenosha.org: (discussion on this topic begins at 9:00 minute mark)